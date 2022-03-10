Spencer wins 4A boys basketball championship

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to the Spencer Greenwave! For the first time in school history, Spencer has won a state basketball championship by defeating Westover 62-42 in the 4A title game on Wednesday night.

This is also Spencer’s first championship in any sport since 1973.

“It feels unreal,” said Spencer senior guard Randall Dixon. “It felt unreal to make it here and it feels unreal to win it. We put it a lot of work.”

