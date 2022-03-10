Spring break options in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Spring Break is just about 3 weeks away for most students in the area. And while some parents may be planning a trip, others are looking for options right here in town.

The Boys and Girls Club of Chattahoochee Valley is just one affordable option families can look to for day camps right here in Columbus.

“Our camp hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the afternoon so parents can get off work and pick up their kids,” said Boys and Girls Club CEO Rodney Close.

Educational enrichment, sports and science are just some of the fun things kids and teens can explore. Even the city of Columbus has options.

“In our neighborhoods we have a lot of rec centers, community centers here across the city of Columbus,” said Columbus Parks and Recreation Director Holli Browder. “So, each of those facilities will offer opportunities for kids throughout the week”.

With the current state of the youth in the area, both Browder and Close can agree giving parents options is important for a child’s well-being.

“There are so many things happening with young people , when you have kids in an environment where they can be productive. around adults that care, it really helps,” said Close.

“They need to stay engaged, stay active, stay busy and have something fun to do in that weeks time,” said Browder. “Plus, get out of the house.”

If you don’t want to break the bank there are also many free opportunities at our local parks, trails and playgrounds. And you don’t want to waste too much time, slots for camps will fill up fast leaving you with fewer options and more headaches.

For information on pricing and camp options at Columbus Parks and recreation or the Boys and Girls Club you can visit their websites.

