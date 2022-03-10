Business Break
Stacey Abrams to visit the Fountain City

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The race for Georgia will draw national attention, with the Republican nominee facing Democrat Stacey Abrams in November.

She’s looking to become the state’s first Black and first female governor.

Abrams is widely credited for helping swing Georgia to a Democratic state in the presidential election for the first time since 1992.

She is headed out across the state to discuss how she will help every Georgian thrive if she’s elected.

Next week she’ll be holding events in a number of cities including Columbus.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn the details of Abrams’s visit to the Fountain City.

