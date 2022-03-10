Business Break
‘They will lead households one day’: Columbus nonprofit to help boys choose right path in life

‘They will lead households one day’: Columbus nonprofit to help boys choose right path in life
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In light of spikes in gun violence throughout the city, one non-profit is offering another solution to combat this issue.

Boyz To Men Development is hosting its first “Young Male Cave Saturdays” this weekend. The event will kick off with a discussion about taking the right path in life with food, games and football.

One official with the organization tells us these events will happen at least once a month with various speakers.

“The men are going to lead their households one day,” said Shawna Love, Executive Director of Boyz 2 Men Development. “So, we’ve got to mold them from boys to a man and what’s going on right now in our community - they need that. They need to be poured into.”

Parents interested in having their child attend can go to 138 Brennan Road next to the East Coast Body Shop.

