Valley Rescue Mission to open emergency weather shelter for men Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With temperatures expected below 30 degrees Saturday night, Valley Rescue Mission is making its warming shelter station available to homeless men in the local community.

Men who stay during the night will receive food and comfortable bedding in a safe and secure environment.

Shelter operations will be from Saturday at 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. the following morning during the cold weather emergency.

If there are any questions or concerns, you are encouraged to contact Greg Wilson, Marketing and Development Specialist, at 706-322-8267 ext. 207.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.