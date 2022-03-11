Active weather ahead; Chance of severe weather overnight ahead of extremely cold air

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - From a huge temperature swing to heavy rain, storms and the potential for severe weather, we’re getting it all in the next 24 to 36 hours! Generally cloudy today with some occasional showers today, increasing a bit this afternoon. However, coverage will be scattered. Highs mostly in the 60s, near 70 to the south. Rain becomes likely tonight a few hours after sunset. A line of storms is anticipated to move in from the west overnight; the time to be alert is from roughly 11 PM to 4 AM Saturday ET. A few segments of that line of storms may be severe. Damaging winds are the main concern but a couple tornadoes can’t be ruled out. The greatest risk is expected in our Georgia counties south/east of Columbus. Have a few *different* avenues to receive alerts overnight just in case warnings are issued; that way you are sure to wake up if you need to take action. Rain ends by daybreak or so Saturday. A *few* snowflakes may try to mix in with the rain for our northern counties around this time as the moisture departs and temperatures drop like a rock! We drop into the upper 30s to near 40 by mid Saturday morning and really don’t warm up any during the afternoon despite the sky turning sunny! Wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s all day so it will be a very windy and cold day. With gusts up to 35 or 40 mph at times during the day, some loose tree limbs may get knocked down. Frigid temperatures are expected early Sunday as the winds relax; a hard freeze is expected with lows in the mid 20s in many spots and low 20s in the normally colder spots. Crops and sensitive plants can get damaged in these conditions! Full sunshine Sunday means we top out in the mid to upper 50s. One more freeze (and frost) is expected in many spots Monday morning before highs reach the mid to upper 60s! Showers and perhaps a few storms return Tuesday and even Wednesday. Our warmest weather next week comes in late in the week with highs back in the mid to upper 60s.

