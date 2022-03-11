Business Break
Cirque Italia Water Circus has arrived to the Fountain City

(Source: Cirque Italia)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cirque Italia Water Circus has finally arrived to the Fountain City.

It is an aquatic spectacular that features a custom designed water stage that travels from city to city.

The stage hold 35,000 gallons of water and the performance is described as a “vivid, dramatic and moving experience”.

Cirque Italia has sought to bring a high class experience to audiences all over the United States since its inception in 2012.

This year will be no exception as they take you on an exhilarating expedition in search of a pirate’s booty.

As of today, you can experience the new water circus experience.

In this brand new production, you can go on an epic pirate adventure and discover a buried treasure.

The story begins with the Ringmaster Clown Rafinha fishing when he unexpectedly catches a bottle with a treasure map stuffed inside.

We are lucky to be the first to get a chance to see the water circus.

“Very happy to be here, inviting everyone to see the first U.S. traveling circus with water, the music. Really, really nice time hear.” said performer, Hector Bazcaran.

The circus wants to make sure you are safe. Therefore, it will be restricted seating capacity and a mask mandate for anyone over three years old.

Circus performers say their main goal is to make the audience forget what’s happening in their everyday life.

The circus will be in Columbus from March 10 - 13 at the Peachtree Mall under the stunning white and blue Big Top Tent.

