Columbus man pleas ‘not guilty’ for Jan. 2021 murder

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More information has been learned in a murder from last year.

Marcus Wynn, 48, was captured in Clayton, Georgia yesterday.

He pled not guilty in court this morning to the murder of 54-year-old Anthony Payne.

Authorities found Payne’s body in Lindsey Creek, off Midtown Drive, January 2021.

A month later police issued a murder warrant for Wynn.

Wynn has decided to represent himself.

His case was bound over to the superior court where a bond could be set.

If you have any information on this case you are encouraged to contact authorities at 706-225-4296.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

