Columbus man pleas ‘not guilty’ for Jan. 2021 murder
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More information has been learned in a murder from last year.
Marcus Wynn, 48, was captured in Clayton, Georgia yesterday.
He pled not guilty in court this morning to the murder of 54-year-old Anthony Payne.
Authorities found Payne’s body in Lindsey Creek, off Midtown Drive, January 2021.
A month later police issued a murder warrant for Wynn.
Wynn has decided to represent himself.
His case was bound over to the superior court where a bond could be set.
If you have any information on this case you are encouraged to contact authorities at 706-225-4296.
