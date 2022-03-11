Business Break
Governor Ivey signs constitutional carry bill to law

Governor Kay Ivey
Governor Kay Ivey(WTOK)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:26 PM EST
ALABAMA (WTVM) - You can now carry a concealed handgun in Alabama without a permit.

Hours after the legislation passed in the State House, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed the constitutional carry bill into law late today.

Most law enforcement organizations, including outspoken sheriff’s in East Alabama, opposed the permit-less carry bill saying the permits help combat crime and enhance public safely.

However, gun rights advocates argued people should not have to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun.

The sponsor of the legislation, Representation Shane Stringers says permits will still be needed in certain instances.

”You’ll still need a permit for going across state lines to other states. You’ll also need a permit in anything to do with school grounds or sporting events where you parking on school grounds or maybe even going through a car line to pick up your children or grandchildren. If you have a weapon in your car, you’ll still need a permit for that.” explains Stringers.

Alabama joins Indiana and Ohio in passing constitutional carry during the 2022 legislative cycle.

The new law goes into effect January 1.

