Major Weather Changes Ahead; Severe Storms, Bitter Cold, Gusty Winds All Possible

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are still entering an active period of weather with the possibility of strong storms tonight, especially in our southern and eastern counties. That’s where the tornado risk will be a little bit higher, but everyone will stand a threat of seeing some pockets of gusty or damaging winds, so we’ll watch it closely. The time-frame of concern will be 12 AM to 4 AM, so the threat isn’t going to last for a long period of time. After the showers and storms move out, bitter cold air will move in with wind chills expected in the teens and 20s early in the morning. Winds will gust more than 30-35 mph at times on Saturday, so wind chills are expected to remain in the 20s and 30s through much of the afternoon. A hard freeze is expected heading into Sunday morning with lows in the low to mid 20s in many spots as winds die down. Look for mid 50s for highs on Sunday with plenty of sunshine. We will see a bigger warm-up early next week with highs back in the upper 60s Monday and Tuesday (after another morning freeze on Monday). Look for 70s for the rest of the week in many spots, with mid and upper 70s by Thursday and Friday. Rain chances, however, also return with rain chances in the mix Tuesday and Wednesday along with next Friday and Saturday.

