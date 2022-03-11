MCSD celebrates Spencer High School on state championship win

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are still celebrating Spencer High School’s big state championship win.

The boys basketball team won the 4A title over Westover High School last night in Macon.

It is Spencer’s first championship in any sport in nearly 50 years. In fact, according to the school, their last title of any kind was in 1973.

This will also be Spencer’s first championship win for their boy’s basketball team.

You could definitely tell how much this win meant to them.

The Greenwave finished the season at 30-2 and they are hoping to make this the new standard for Spencer Basketball.

Once again, congratulations!

