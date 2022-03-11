Business Break
One person dead after officer-involved shooting on Armour Rd. in Columbus

Police lights
Police lights(WSMV)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Armour Road in Columbus.

The incident happened in the 4500 block of Armour Road.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 32-year-old Alonzo Carter of Columbus. Carter was pronounced dead at 3:25 a.m. Friday morning - his body has been sent for autopsy.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the scene.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone else was injured in the shooting and what caused the shooting.

Stay with News Leader 9 for more updates as we gather details.

