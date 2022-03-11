One person dead after officer-involved shooting on Armour Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Armour Road in Columbus.

The incident happened in the 4500 block of Armour Road.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 32-year-old Alonzo Carter of Columbus. Carter was pronounced dead at 3:25 a.m. Friday morning - his body has been sent for autopsy.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the scene.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone else was injured in the shooting and what caused the shooting.

