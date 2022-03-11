Opelika police searching for three burglary suspects

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for three burglary suspects.

On Feb. 24, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a third degree burglary and a first degree theft of property, which occurred at a residence in the 3300 Block of Stoney Brook Lane the day before.

Surveillance video shows three suspects wearing light-colored hoodies, sneakers, gloves, and masks. The suspects stole various items of jewelry and $1,000 in cash from the residence.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Opelika police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 334-215-7867.

