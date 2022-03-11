Russell County in works of adding more Wi-Fi locations

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Work is underway to better connect people across Russell County. This week the county commission approved funding for new public access Wi-Fi equipment.

Chairman of Russell County Commission Chance Corbett says they are taking steps to enhance availability for Wi-Fi spots throughout Russell County. Right now, preparations are being made to install Wi-Fi access points at The Pavilion in Ladonia near the sports complex.

“Going through the pandemic like we did we saw a need for children to be able to go and do their homework and have a place to go that was safe and secure. We have already done that in the Crawford area and the Gazebo and the playground area there in Crawford.”

Maintenance Director Leon Watson tells me they are in the works for putting WI-FI near walking trails. A resident of Ladonia Vickie Smith says the new spots will help those who don’t have easy access to the internet.

“Because many people can’t afford it, one. And then two there is a lot of kids who need a way to get out and have Wi-Fi and connect with others.”

The Wi-Fi in Crawford reaches out to not only the Gazebo but the walking trail as well. A resident of Crawford Charles Gentry says he comes to these trails five times a week and gets to meet new people every day.

“It’s a good thing they’re putting Wi-Fi in all these places, it’s a good thing for people who have computers. I get to meet a lot of people out here. I’ve met a lot of people and have made some good friends.”

Chairman Corbett says the Wi-Fi project was born out of the Pandemic when they provided Wi-Fi in school busses and students could drive up and do their homework.

“We’ve taken it a step to the next level where we put it in our recreational center or parks and recreational facilities. Where you can go and actually sit down at the picnic tables, spread your work out and do your homework and at no charge have Wi-Fi.”

The access point in Ladonia should be installed within the next two months.

Maintenance Director Leon Watson tells me about the senior center in Fort Mitchell is in the works for a Wi-Fi spot, other locations are still being decided in Crawford.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.