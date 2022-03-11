Springer Opera House in Columbus announces 151st season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Springer Opera House unveiled the lineup of shows in its 151 season.

This preview featured performances of upcoming shows and an honor to a new inductee into the Springer’s Walk of Fame.

The event was invite only and was a way for the Springer to say thank you to the season ticket holders and donors.

“It’s great to be back out doing what we do, you know,” said Keith McCoy, resident artist. “I tell people all the time that we as performers - what we do is not about ourselves, what we do is for our audiences, for the community and its about serving using our gifts to bring them some joy to enlighten them in some sort of way.”

