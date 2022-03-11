Springer Opera House unveils 151st season show lineups

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today the Springer Opera House unveiled the lineup of shows at the 151st season.

This preview featured snippet performances of upcoming shows and honored a new inductee into the Springer’s Walk of Fame.

The event was invite-only and was a way for the Springer to say “thank you” to the season ticket holders and donors.

“It’s great to be back out doing what we do you know I tell people all the time we as performers what we do is not about ourselves, what we do is for our audiences, for the community and its about serving using our gifts to bring them some joy to enlighten them in some sort of way.” said resident artist, Keith McCoy.

