Storms Move Through Tonight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we head into the weekend, we have to deal with showers and storms before we get to see some sunshine by Saturday afternoon.

A frontal system to our south will creep further northward throughout the day bring us some warmer and muggier air as we head into the nighttime hours. Around the same time, a cold front off to our northwest will near the area and sweep through bringing with it a line of showers and thunderstorms.

This is a very dynamic system that we are tracking with a lot of moving parts to it.

Storms will begin to move into the area as early as 11PM ET for our northwestern counties like Chambers and Lee Counties in Alabama. Along this line of showers and storms we are tracking the potential for pockets of damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall. Frequent lightning is also possible for portions of the line that are more robust in nature.

The biggest threats will be localized damaging straight line winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Additionally, there is the lower risk of a few brief quick spin-up tornadoes. If we happen to see any of these, they will be short-lived and tend to be weak in strength since they are embedded in stronger cells along a larger line of thunderstorms. It is important to note that this is the lowest risk of all of the risks, but it is still non-zero.

The bottom line is, make sure to have multiple reliable ways to receive watches and warnings that will wake you up while you are sleeping. We recommend NOAA Weather Radios, the WTVM Weather App, and the Wireless Emergency Alerts that are available on smart phones. You can also check with your local emergency management office for your home county to see what other alerting systems they have in place.

So what should you be doing to prepare? Secure loose outdoor items like patio furniture and any plants or decorations you may have outside when you get home from work tonight. Make sure that your cell phone is on, fully charged, and that it is not silenced before you go to bed tonight. Also make sure that your NOAA Weather Radio has fresh batteries in it.

For most of us, it will just be a rainy and windy night across the valley. In fact, many of us probably will not have a severe weather warning issued for our home location. But, in weather scenarios like this it is always best to be prepared in case your home happens to fall in line with any robust storms that may form tonight.

Once the storms move out, things should be clear for all of us by 4AM ET with folks in the southeastern portion of our viewing area seeing storms exit around this time.

Behind the front, big changes are on the way to the forecast with much colder and more dry air on the way to the valley. We are talking afternoon highs struggling to make it past the low-40s for many of us on Saturday. By Sunday morning, many of us will see a hard freeze, so make sure to have the cold weather preps back in place to protect your plants, pipes, and pets from the bitter cold air that will settle in behind this frontal system.

As always, we will continue to post round-the-clock updates for you throughout the day and night. The Storm Team 9 Alert Center will be continuously staffed from 10PM tonight until late tomorrow morning once all of the storms have exited our viewing area.

Stay with us On Air, Online, On the WTVM Weather App, and On Social Media for all of the latest forecast guidance.

