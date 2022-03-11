Tips on increasing gas mileage in your car

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With high gas prices breaking records by the hour, many of you may be driving less.

Experts say there are way to get the most of your mileage and a lot of it depends on how you drive.

It has been one week since gas prices started soaring.

New numbers today show that families could spend about $1,300 more a year if gas prices stay as high as they are now.

With no end in sight, how do you get by on a budget?

The national average price of gas has jumped at least 60 cents since this spike started happening only a week ago.

Today, the national average for a gallon of unleaded gasoline is now up to $4.33.

In Georgia, it has risen to $4.29 and Alabama, it is up to $4.15 per gallon.

Clay Ingram with Alabama AAA says slowing down and going at a constant speed will save you the most gas.

He adds when you’re going 50 miles per hour and under, you will get the most mileage for your money.

Ingram also says to clean your car to lighten the load along with checking your tire pressure, even if your car light isn’t on.

You lose two percent of fuel efficiency for every pound of pressure a tire is underinflated.

If you implement these gas saving tips, you should see some financial benefits.

“They all work and if you can stack several of them together, you’ll really see a pretty big difference,” says Ingram.

He also adds you should always buy the cheapest gas you find, not the most convenient.

Buying the cheapest gas will ultimately lead to the more expensive gas being lowered to compete with the cheaper stations, according to Ingram.

