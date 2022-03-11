Business Break
Troup County Sheriff’s Office searching for 66-year-old man(Source: Troup Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

66-year-old Johnny Smith was last seen at 69 E. Mt. Zion Church Road around 3 p.m. Thursday, March 10. He is believed to be driving a black Chrysler 300, tag number XCT151.

As of Friday morning, there has been no sighting of the car since around 4:45 yesterday afternoon in Pike County.

If you have any information on Smith’s whereabouts, call the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

