Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘Wine, Women and Shoes’ event raises over $70,000 for Columbus libraries

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The library is usually all about the books but tonight it was a night of wine, shopping and food at the Columbus Public Library.

The ‘Wine, Women and Shoes’ event benefits the Muscogee Co. Library Foundation.

Lots of women were putting their best foot forward to support local libraries in Columbus, including News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams taking to the runway.

Twenty-five vendors were also there, some culinary and others providing wine and shopping opportunities.

There was also a fashion show and live auction.

Tickets were $100 for this event, however it all went to an important cause.

‘’It makes me a little teary that the community remembers the library and sees value in the library and library service and remembers that we’re not just books that we’re helping people have a better quality of life here in Columbus so that they are here to rally around us again is wonderful’' said Laura Ann Mann, executive director of the Muscogee Co. Library Foundation.

They raised over $70,000 before the event even started.

Over the last six years, the Muscogee Co. Library Foundation has raised nearly half a million dollars overall for all the libraries in Columbus.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biden Administration to cancel $6 billion worth of student loan debt
Two vehicle wreck causes traffic delays on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
Two vehicle wreck causes traffic delays on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
UPDATE: 16 year-old dead from Lagrange shooting, suspect arrested
Longtime Columbus pastor passes away at 89 years old
Longtime Columbus pastor passes away at 89 years old
Columbus officials’ advisory to old trashcans

Latest News

State lawmakers consider consolidating city and county governments
Cirque Italia Water Circus has arrived to the Fountain City
Springer Opera House unveils 151st season show lineups
MCSD celebrates Spencer High School on championship win
MCSD celebrates Spencer High School on state championship win