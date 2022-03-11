‘Wine, Women and Shoes’ event raises over $70,000 for Columbus libraries

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The library is usually all about the books but tonight it was a night of wine, shopping and food at the Columbus Public Library.

The ‘Wine, Women and Shoes’ event benefits the Muscogee Co. Library Foundation.

Lots of women were putting their best foot forward to support local libraries in Columbus, including News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams taking to the runway.

Twenty-five vendors were also there, some culinary and others providing wine and shopping opportunities.

There was also a fashion show and live auction.

Tickets were $100 for this event, however it all went to an important cause.

‘’It makes me a little teary that the community remembers the library and sees value in the library and library service and remembers that we’re not just books that we’re helping people have a better quality of life here in Columbus so that they are here to rally around us again is wonderful’' said Laura Ann Mann, executive director of the Muscogee Co. Library Foundation.

They raised over $70,000 before the event even started.

Over the last six years, the Muscogee Co. Library Foundation has raised nearly half a million dollars overall for all the libraries in Columbus.

