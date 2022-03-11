WWE Road to WrestleMania comes to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’ve got some plans for all the wrestling lovers this weekend - WWE Superstars are headed to Columbus.

This Saturday March 12, at the Columbus Civic Center, the Superstars will match up at WWE Road to WrestleMania.

Some of the main events include the Fatal Four Way for the U.S. Championship and the Women’s Tag Team Championship Match.

News Leader 9 spoke with one of the wrestlers that will be here this weekend as she encourages everyone to come out and show their support.

“I mean get your butts in the seats because it’s going to be exciting. So if you want a night out just to be excited and have that adrenaline rush that we get when we walk through the curtain - then come down to the WWE Live Event because you’re not gonna have a bad time,” said Rhea Ripley, WWE Superstar. “You’re gonna have one of the best times of your life. Everyone has had such a bad crappy couple years and we’ve all been stuck inside and we haven’t been able to do things or see people so coming to these WWE Live Events- it’s just a way to sort of take your mind off of everything that’s been going on in the world.”

Tickets are still on sale at the Civic Center Box Office or you can purchase online. Matches begin at 7:30.

