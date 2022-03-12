Business Break
Cold Air and Strong Winds for Saturday

By Anna Sims
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures are cooling off quickly behind a cold front that swept through the valley this morning. Behind that front, we have already seen very strong wind gusts with a 53mph gust reported at the Columbus Airport around 3:45 this morning! Strong wind gusts will continue throughout the day and could lead to some trees down in spots and some power outages. High temperatures will struggle to make it past the mid-40s even as sun returns because of all of the cool air behind the front. By tomorrow morning, temperatures will be very cold with lows in the mid-20s and even low-20s up to our north with a freeze warning in effect for portions of our area. For the work week, temperatures will begin to increase with afternoon highs in the 70s returning by the end of the week. As for storm chances, we will see a few disturbances move through that could bring some storms for Tuesday into Wednesday and then more storms on Friday.

