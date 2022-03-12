College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving opens Columbus location

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you need assistance with moving or junk-hauling, there’s a new option for those services in the Fountain City.

College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving is now open on Manchester Expressway in Columbus. HUNKS is an acronym for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service.

Lead by Ricky J. Scott, Jr., the franchise owner says he plans to develop the store into a family business.

“In reviewing College HUNKS, I chose the brand because of the support they provide their franchisees, the fun culture and the core values,” said Scott. “I hope to create a location that I can eventually pass on to my children to set them up for long-standing financial independence.”

According to its website, the company provides services from packing and unpacking, to hourly labor services, and donation pickup and recycling programs.

”We are excited to continue our growth momentum across the country and to add another location to the Georgia market,” said Nick Friedman, co-founder and visionary of College HUNKS. “Ricky joins a strong network of like-minded individuals who are dedicated to providing excellent service to each client in a fun, enthusiastic team environment. It’s thanks to our franchise partners that we are able to bring our quality brand to more communities and support individuals and businesses with their moving and hauling needs.”

The chain has locations in 38 states.

In addition to Columbus, the company serves Harris and Stewart counties, Box Springs, Cusseta, Fortson, Geneva, Phenix City, and the surrounding areas.

Officials say the Columbus location plans to support the key causes of College HUNKS and other localized charitable organizations, including recycling efforts and donations.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.