Columbus Police Dept. partners with Meals on Wheel for organization’s 50th anniversary

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This month, Meals on Wheels is celebrating their 50th anniversary.

To help celebrate, the Columbus Police Department (CPD) partnered with the organization to assist in delivering meals.

The program delivers nutritious meals to the elderly in our community.

CPD posted to their Facebook page “We are proud to serve our community, even if we are serving them a meal.”

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

