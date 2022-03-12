Feeding the Valley’s annual ‘Driven to End Hunger’ car show returns to the Fountain City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This Saturday, March 11, people in the community are invited to come out and enjoy a car show at no cost to goers.

Feeding the Valley is hosting their annual ‘Driven to End Hunger’ car show.

The event will be held at the Feeding the Valley Warehouse at 6744 Flat Rock Road.

There will be a variety of cool cars and motorcycles and the audience will be the judges of the best cars and bikes.

The audience will be voting for the top 30 best cars using their phones.

People and families can enjoy food, games and door prizes.

The more cars participate, the more money Feeding the Valley raises.

This year’s car show comes at a time where director of Feeding the Valley, Frank Sheppard, says many families are in need.

“The need is there, in fact, it’s heightened. We’ve seen a 35 percent increase in demand since the pandemic for several months and we think it’s going to hold steady for quite some time as people fight through the financial aftermath and struggles of what the pandemic has caused.” says Sheppard.

Feeding the Valley is bringing the car show back after canceling it for 2020 and 2021 due to COVID.

Sheppard says he’s hoping many cars show up and register.

