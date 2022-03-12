Four years after Ebony Giddens’ disappearance, her family still searching for answers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been four years since Columbus mom, Ebony Giddens’ family has seen or heard from her.

However, they say they’re not giving up hope and continuing the search for her.

Her family says they’ve been told there’s two new detectives assigned to this case and to check in weekly for updates, but it’s been a month since they’ve heard anything.

With the case going cold, the family says they just want closure and peace.

“We deal with it everyday,” said Giddens’ friend, Shilon Johnson. “Whether you’re just riding down the road and you’re thinking, did I miss something?”

Four years ago on March 12, the loving Columbus mother vanished on Montclair Drive.

“Her kids were left by themselves,” said Giddens’ aunt, Patricia Giddens. “That’s very, very unusual because if you saw her, you saw her kids.”

“Last time I spoke with my cousin was pretty much about the incident that had occurred a couple of nights before,” said cousin, Lakeithia Giddens.

Her family is still searching for answers.

A year after Ebony went missing, her ex-boyfriend Malcolm Jackson was found guilty of assault, possession of a firearm and stalking against her. Jackson was sentenced to 35 years behind bars.

“Personally, I definitely feel like Mr. Jackson had something to do with her disappearance,” said her cousin.

However, Jackson is not facing charges for Giddens’ disappearance.

“Even if Mr. Jackson had something to do with it, we are a Christian family and we are able to forgive,” said Shawnda Pendleton, another cousin of Giddens.

Life without the missing mother has been bittersweet for her cousins, aunt, brother, mom and children.

“She didn’t do much,” said cousin, Ashley Jones. “She like to come around family, around her kids, have a good time, play cards, eat.”

Even after all this time, her family still holds out hope that she will one day come home.

“I’m just saying that maybe she just can’t get home,” said her aunt. “No bodies have been found anywhere.”

“If you see this and it pulls at your heartstrings and you feel like you knew something then that you feel like you should’ve said, say it now,” said Johnson. “We’re not going to be mad.”

Columbus police say Ebony is 4′9 and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding her disappearance is asking to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department. You can remain anonymous.

