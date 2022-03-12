Harris Co. School District’s COVID cases decrease to one

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - COVID numbers are down to almost zero for some area schools.

The Harris County School District released their weekly COVID-19 report today.

Report numbers have improved dramatically from just a few month ago.

The district shares this data as part of its effort to be transparent.

There’s more than 5,000 students in the district and only one active case of COVID has been reported.

Just two months ago the district was reporting nearly 60 new cases.

When it comes to employees, there’s nearly 800 staff members.

No cases have been reported among them. There was 12 active cases two months ago.

