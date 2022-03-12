High winds leave thousands without power in Alabama, Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - High wind gusts Saturday morning left thousands without power in east Alabama and west Georgia.

Crews with Alabama Power and Georgia Power are actively working to restore services.

As of 10 a.m. ET, Alabama Power reports statewide outages which include the following counties:

Chambers

Lee

Russell

Barbour

View the Alabama Power outage here.

Georgia Power also reports statewide outages which include the following counties:

Harris

Muscogee

Marion

Sumter

Randolph

Schley

Clay

Terrell

View the Georgia Power outage map here.

