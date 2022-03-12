Business Break
High winds leave thousands without power in Alabama, Georgia

(WILX)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - High wind gusts Saturday morning left thousands without power in east Alabama and west Georgia.

Crews with Alabama Power and Georgia Power are actively working to restore services.

As of 10 a.m. ET, Alabama Power reports statewide outages which include the following counties:

  • Chambers
  • Lee
  • Russell
  • Barbour

View the Alabama Power outage here.

Georgia Power also reports statewide outages which include the following counties:

  • Harris
  • Muscogee
  • Marion
  • Sumter
  • Randolph
  • Schley
  • Clay
  • Terrell

View the Georgia Power outage map here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

