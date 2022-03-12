Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Juveniles charged after 2 shot with water bead guns in LaGrange

Officials warn that these toy guns can cause bodily harm as they appear to be real weapons.
Officials warn that these toy guns can cause bodily harm as they appear to be real weapons.(Source: LaGrange Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Two juveniles are facing charges in connection to a shooting with water bead guns at a LaGrange business.

On March 7, police say two males entered the Tennis Pro Shop at the McCluskey Tennis Center, located at 100 Hunnicutt Place, around 6 p.m. with two plastic handguns loaded with Orbeez gel projectile rounds.

According to police, the pair intentionally shot a male employee between 10-12 times in the face and neck area.

The two then allegedly ran from inside the business and shot a female victim multiple times with the same plastic handguns in the parking lot before fleeing on foot.

Saturday morning, LaGrange police identified the two as juvenile brothers. They are both charged with reckless conduct and simple battery. Additionally, their mother was charged with parental responsibility to supervise.

Police say neither of the victims were seriously injured.

Authorities say this incident stems from a current social media trend.

Officials warn that these toy guns can cause bodily harm as they appear to be real weapons. Police say anyone caught intentionally shooting these projectiles at someone will be charged accordingly.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biden Administration to cancel $6 billion worth of student loan debt
Police lights
One person dead after officer-involved shooting on Armour Rd. in Columbus
NEW DETAILS: Lawsuit previously filed on Columbus officer involved in Armour Rd. shooting
Two vehicle wreck causes traffic delays on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
Two vehicle wreck causes traffic delays on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
UPDATE: 16 year-old dead from Lagrange shooting, suspect arrested

Latest News

The company bills itself as providing signature fast, friendly, and professional services.
College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving opens Columbus location
Thursday, investigators with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Carlton...
Man charged with sex abuse of minor in Russell County
Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Christopher Darrell Lembrick, Jr.
Americus police looking for 17-year-old wanted on multiple charges
High winds leave thousands without power in Alabama, Georgia