More 250 residents without power in Muscogee County

(Gray tv)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 4:06 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County residents are without power after gusty showers and storms move through the Chattahoochee Valley.

Georgia Power reports outages for more than 250 residents.

According to our Chief Meteorologist, Derek Kinkade, the showers and storms are not expected to last very long, however bitter cold air will move in with wind chills expected in the teens and 20s early in the morning.

Crews are working to restore power in the area.

Keep with News Leader 9 for the latest updates on-air and online.

To view a full outage map for Georgia Power, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

