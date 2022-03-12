Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mother, sons charged after 2 shot with water bead guns in LaGrange

Officials warn that these toy guns can cause bodily harm as they appear to be real weapons.
Officials warn that these toy guns can cause bodily harm as they appear to be real weapons.(Source: LaGrange Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A mother and her two sons are facing charges in connection to a shooting with water bead guns at a LaGrange business.

On March 7, police say two males entered the Tennis Pro Shop at the McCluskey Tennis Center, located at 100 Hunnicutt Place, around 6 p.m. with two plastic handguns loaded with Orbeez gel projectile rounds.

According to police, the pair intentionally shot a male employee between 10-12 times in the face and neck area.

The two then allegedly ran from inside the business and shot a female victim multiple times with the same plastic handguns in the parking lot before fleeing on foot.

Saturday morning, LaGrange police identified the two as juvenile brothers. They are both charged with reckless conduct and simple battery. Their mother was charged with parental responsibility to supervise.

Police say neither of the victims were seriously injured.

Authorities say this incident stems from a current social media trend.

Officials warn that these toy guns can cause bodily harm as they appear to be real weapons. Police say anyone caught intentionally shooting these projectiles at someone will be charged accordingly.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biden Administration to cancel $6 billion worth of student loan debt
NEW DETAILS: Lawsuit previously filed on Columbus officer involved in Armour Rd. shooting
High winds leave thousands without power in Alabama, Georgia
Ebony Giddens (Source: Family)
Four years after Ebony Giddens’ disappearance, her family still searching for answers
More than 250 residents without power in Muscogee County

Latest News

Officials say every dollar raised will go back into the organization to provide the community...
Feeding the Valley hosts “Driven to End Hunger” car show in Midland
Feeding the Valley hosts “Driven to End Hunger” car show in Midland
Feeding the Valley hosts “Driven to End Hunger” car show in Midland
Young was the first Black colonel in the United states military and also a proud member of The...
Columbus proclaims March 12 as Brigadier General Charles Young Day
Columbus proclaims March 12 as Brigadier General Charles Young Day
Columbus proclaims March 12 as Brigadier General Charles Young Day
Americus police looking for 17-year-old wanted on multiple charges
Americus police looking for 17-year-old wanted on multiple charges