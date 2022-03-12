Mother, sons charged after 2 shot with water bead guns in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A mother and her two sons are facing charges in connection to a shooting with water bead guns at a LaGrange business.

On March 7, police say two males entered the Tennis Pro Shop at the McCluskey Tennis Center, located at 100 Hunnicutt Place, around 6 p.m. with two plastic handguns loaded with Orbeez gel projectile rounds.

According to police, the pair intentionally shot a male employee between 10-12 times in the face and neck area.

The two then allegedly ran from inside the business and shot a female victim multiple times with the same plastic handguns in the parking lot before fleeing on foot.

Saturday morning, LaGrange police identified the two as juvenile brothers. They are both charged with reckless conduct and simple battery. Their mother was charged with parental responsibility to supervise.

Police say neither of the victims were seriously injured.

Authorities say this incident stems from a current social media trend.

Officials warn that these toy guns can cause bodily harm as they appear to be real weapons. Police say anyone caught intentionally shooting these projectiles at someone will be charged accordingly.

