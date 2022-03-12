New bill passes for permitless concealed weapons in Alabama

ALABAMA (WTVM) - Alabama is the latest state to remove permit requirements to carry a concealed gun in public.

Governor Kay Ivey signing the bill into law late yesterday.

Last year six states enacted permitless carry measures and more states are looking at it, including Georgia.

Those in favor of the bill say it’s about the restoration of law-abiding citizens’ Second Amendment rights.

Others against the bill point to research that shows states who passed the legislation saw an increase in gun violence.

Those who spoke out against the bill included the Alabama Sheriff’s Association, the Alabama Association of School Resource Officers and multiple local law enforcement agencies.

Sheriff’s offices across Alabama will soon be out of the business of issuing permits for carrying a concealed handgun.

The bill will not go into effect immediately, however sheriffs are already preparing for the impact.

Gun owners in Alabama no longer need a permit from their county sheriff’s office to carry a concealed weapon.

Vicki Bashant lives in Lee County and says she doesn’t agree with the new bill.

“I think there is enough violence and enough gun deaths and things going on in the world today that we don’t need to have a law that says you can walk around without having a permit to carry a gun.” explains Bashant.

Eddy Ennis works at indoor shooting range, Firing Pin, in Opelika. He believes this new bill will be good for families struggling with expenses to save money and still be able to protect themselves with a weapon.

“I think it’s a great thing because there is a lot of single-income families, low-income families and minorities that aren’t able to get permits because it’s only 20 bucks, but 20 bucks might be the difference between having a lunch for your family or not.” he says.

Lee County Chief Jay Jones says permit registrations for concealed weapons helped his office solve crimes.

“The permit requirement was an effective tool that we used on many occasions for individuals who should not have a firearm in possession but allowed us to uncover evidence in many cases of burglaries, thefts, assaults even homicides.” Jones says.

According to language in the bill, sheriff’s offices across the state still have time adjust.

The new law will not go into effect until January 1, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.