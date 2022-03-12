NEW DETAILS: Lawsuit previously filed on Columbus officer involved in Armour Rd. shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are new details on the officer who pulled the trigger, killing a man outside an adult entertainment club in the early morning of March 11.

News Leader 9 has learned a wrongful death lawsuit was filed on the same officer back in May of 2017.

Attorney Kotonga Wright is currently representing two families involving the same Columbus Police Officer.

The officer is now on administrative leave for this morning’s fatal shooting on Armour Road.

Alonzo Carter was shot and killed after he reportedly refused to drop his weapon.

Wright also filed a wrongful death lawsuit for the mother of Deonta Giles.

Giles was killed during a police chase five years ago.

The suit alleges the officer ran over Giles with his police cruiser.

Columbus police have not released the name of the officer involved in these incidents.

Wright spoke earlier this afternoon about Carter’s death saying, “They are hopeful that there were people who were present that witnessed the events that will hopefully come forward with additional facts and evidence. But I am unaware of any movement in the email address at this point and time.”

The email address Wright is referring to is an email that the family has set up for the purpose of receiving any cellphone footage or relevant information pertaining to the scene.

They are also asking that any online footage be taken down for the reason that they do not want their loved one to be displayed in such a manner.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate this fatal shooting.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.