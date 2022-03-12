Qualifying week in Georgia comes to an end

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Qualifying week has officially ended.

Anyone wanting to run for office in the state of Georgia had to officially file documents and make payments to get on the ballot.

Political hopefuls and veteran politicians made their way to the State Capitol throughout the week in hopes of winning your vote.

Some races in Georgia gaining national attention.

U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock qualified along with Republican candidates Gary Black, Josh Clark and former football athlete and GOP hopeful Herschel Walker.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger qualified to try and keep his position as well. He will be facing off against eight other candidates.

Gubernatorial candidates, Governor Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams and David Perdue all qualifying this week too.

Yesterday Georgia Gov. Kemp held a rally after filing his paperwork.

