Russell County morgue expansion update

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - On Wednesday evening at the Russell County Commissions meeting, Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. got votes approved for new equipment and an expansion to the morgue.

Sumbry explained the recent pandemic paired with the country’s growing population has left the county needing more room.

The morgue currently holds four to five bodies, but with the new expansion, it will be able to fit up to 16 bodies.

The facility will also be outfitted with new storage racks, trays, and an electric hydraulic body lift. He says this new equipment and expansion will help the community.

“People are seeing the needs as far with coroners and funerals sometimes were the last people to get that attention when you need something the most, but of course when something happens then it becomes a priority. The county commissioners have agreed that it’s time to update and do something new around here which makes me feel really good about us working together on all things.” explained Sumbry.

There was a discussion about a morgue trailer, which could be deployed in emergency situations, but no action was taken on it.

Sumbry says he hopes it will be considered in the near future.

