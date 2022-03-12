Business Break
West Point holds rodeo fundraiser to benefit first responders

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 1:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - Ride ‘em cowboy! That’s exactly what they did tonight in West Georgia.

They had a professional rodeo tonight in West Point benefiting local first responders.

There was bull riding, barebacking, steer wrestling and more.

This fundraiser is to help offset the financial strain caused when first responders are injured on the job.

The event was started in honor of firefighters who were in LaGrange in 2018.

The First Responders Crisis Fund Pro Rodeo was cancelled for a couple of years due to the COVID pandemic, however now it is back.

“It’s great to be able to get back together and get out in the public. We’re just hoping the weather holds up for us and we can make it through with the weather.” said West Point Fire Chief Derrick Staley.

All proceeds from this event will go to a local crisis fund, set up to benefits all first responders in Troup County should the need ever arise.

This rodeo, sanctioned by the International Pro Rodeo Association out of Oklahoma City, will happen again Saturday night in West Point.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

