‘Wreaths Across America’ brings mobile exhibit to Warm Springs

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 1:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARM SPRINGS, Ga. (WTVM) - An organization that brings together the military and local communities made a stop in Warm Springs today.

‘Wreaths Across America’ was founded to continue and expand the annual wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

Inside the exhibit there is a 24 person screening room that showcases all of what the organization does.

There are three interactive computers to showcase locations, trucking supporters and general wreath sponsorship questions.

In the front is an education wall of information on the different areas of ‘Wreaths Across America’ and where the mission will be going in years to come.

“Our sole purpose here is to remember, honor, teach I go back I digress back to the remember part making sure we say those veterans name and thank them for their service” said Stefan Brann, an ambassador for the organization.

They bring local communities and our military together with education, stories and interactive connections.

The event was presented by Warm Springs Merchants Association and Meriwether Tourism.

