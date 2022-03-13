2022 Columbus Crystal Ball held in support of American Cancer Society

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The community came together Saturday night- both physically and financially, in the fight against cancer.

The annual Crystal Ball, benefiting the American Cancer Society, took place at the Green Island Country Club in Columbus.

This year’s honoree is Angie Dorchak.

A Columbus business owner and mother, Dorchak has battled breast cancer twice this past decade: a feat she says was far from easy. That’s why she partnered with the American Cancer Society to help raise awareness and financial support for cancer patients throughout the Chattahoochee Valley.

“I am feeling so alive and so fantastic,” Dorchak said. “This has been awesome. A celebration of life... what could be better than that?”

Through the support of local businesses and donors, more than 1.5 million lives have been saved in the U.S. in the past two decades thanks to the American Cancer Society.

