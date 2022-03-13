Business Break
2022 Columbus Crystal Ball held in support of American Cancer Society

The community came together Saturday night- both physically and financially, in the fight against cancer.
By Ashlee Williams
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The community came together Saturday night- both physically and financially, in the fight against cancer.

The annual Crystal Ball, benefiting the American Cancer Society, took place at the Green Island Country Club in Columbus.

This year’s honoree is Angie Dorchak.

A Columbus business owner and mother, Dorchak has battled breast cancer twice this past decade: a feat she says was far from easy. That’s why she partnered with the American Cancer Society to help raise awareness and financial support for cancer patients throughout the Chattahoochee Valley.

“I am feeling so alive and so fantastic,” Dorchak said. “This has been awesome. A celebration of life... what could be better than that?”

Through the support of local businesses and donors, more than 1.5 million lives have been saved in the U.S. in the past two decades thanks to the American Cancer Society.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

