Americus police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted for terroristic threats

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Americus Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man they consider to be armed and dangerous.

Authorities say 22-year-old Riyod Oshay Reddick was last seen Saturday in Americus. He is wanted for terroristic threats and acts. Police say he is a known gang member.

Reddick is described as 5′8″ to 5′11″ tall, weighing about 150 lbs. with brown eyes, black hair, gold teeth, plus chest, face, and neck tattoos.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Americus police at 229-924-455 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 229-931-2439.

