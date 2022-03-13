Columbus mayoral candidate hosts community event, addresses citizens’ concerns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday, Columbus mayoral candidate John Anker hosted an event at his business, Ankerpac, in hopes of bringing the community together and answer some tough questions.

Community members asked Anker specifically about his plans to combat crime, city budget concerns, and for new and renovated recreational locations.

He says public safety, the economy, and transparency are the three pillars he’s promising the people of Columbus if he’s elected mayor.

The mayoral candidate says that first and foremost, the community deserves the truth and he expects to uphold these promises by first, listening.

“It’s been that thing where we come together. We’ve got to listen. We have to address the issues with real solutions and serve the people,” Anker said. “They’re the citizens. They’re paying the taxes. They have an expectation that’s not being met. I say - if you’re happy with the last four years, and you’re happy for the past 25 years - how we spent that money. The last four years - $1 billion of your money being spent. Where did it go? If you’re happy with that, vote for the incumbent. Vote for the driver. If you think we need change and continued improvement, vote for somebody that will drive and take action.”

Anker explains right now, the lack of transparency is the root of most of the city’s problems.

