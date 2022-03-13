Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus organization holds annual fundraiser in support of veterans

By Kei'Yona Jordon
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday, a Columbus organization held it’s fundraiser to support veterans in our community.

House of Heroes held it’s annual Pulling for Patriots Skeet Shoot in partnership with W.C. Bradley Farms.

Volunteers from across the state gathered to compete in this year’s skeet and shoot, a sporting event where teams were tasked with shooting clay targets in the sky.

Particpants teamed up and competed at 10 different stations where they were judged.

House of Heroes Volunteer Bradley Waddell has hosted the event on his farm for the past four years. He says while they enjoyed the festivities, they all have one goal in mind.

“We do it to raise money for the local veterans in Columbus,” Waddell said. “It’s really important to help them with the minor repairs to their houses; we don’t do any major repairs. Say for instance they need their house repainted - repainting their house can save the wood on their houses and save them huge costs down the road.”

House of Heroes honors veterans in Columbus through improving the living conditions of military and public safety veterans.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biden Administration to cancel $6 billion worth of student loan debt
Police lights
One person dead after officer-involved shooting on Armour Rd. in Columbus
NEW DETAILS: Lawsuit previously filed on Columbus officer involved in Armour Rd. shooting
Two vehicle wreck causes traffic delays on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
Two vehicle wreck causes traffic delays on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
UPDATE: 16 year-old dead from Lagrange shooting, suspect arrested

Latest News

‘Wreaths Across America’ brings mobile exhibit to Warm Springs
West Point holds rodeo fundraiser to benefit first responders
West Point holds rodeo fundraiser to benefit first responders
MCSD no longer releasing COVID reports
Harris Co. School District’s COVID cases decrease to one
Harris Co. School District’s COVID cases decrease to one