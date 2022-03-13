Columbus organization holds annual fundraiser in support of veterans

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday, a Columbus organization held it’s fundraiser to support veterans in our community.

House of Heroes held it’s annual Pulling for Patriots Skeet Shoot in partnership with W.C. Bradley Farms.

Volunteers from across the state gathered to compete in this year’s skeet and shoot, a sporting event where teams were tasked with shooting clay targets in the sky.

Particpants teamed up and competed at 10 different stations where they were judged.

House of Heroes Volunteer Bradley Waddell has hosted the event on his farm for the past four years. He says while they enjoyed the festivities, they all have one goal in mind.

“We do it to raise money for the local veterans in Columbus,” Waddell said. “It’s really important to help them with the minor repairs to their houses; we don’t do any major repairs. Say for instance they need their house repainted - repainting their house can save the wood on their houses and save them huge costs down the road.”

House of Heroes honors veterans in Columbus through improving the living conditions of military and public safety veterans.

