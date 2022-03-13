Feeding the Valley hosts “Driven to End Hunger” car show in Midland

MIDLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - Feeding the Valley hosted its “Driven to End Hunger” car show Saturday in Midland.

It was the organization’s third car show in 5 years. The event was cancelled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the event was free to the public, car enthusiasts registered and paid to show off their rides and help raise money for the organization.

Feeding the Valley says every dollar raised will go back into the organization to provide the community with resources.

”It goes towards our children’s feeding program,” said Frank Sheppard. “We feed about 2,000 kids a hot afternoon meal Monday through Friday and this money goes to support those programs.”

Sheppard says they’ve seen an increase in demand for assistance since the pandemic.

He says every dollar raised today will help feed six kids in the program.

