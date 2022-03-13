Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Feeding the Valley hosts “Driven to End Hunger” car show in Midland

By Tiffany Maddox
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - Feeding the Valley hosted its “Driven to End Hunger” car show Saturday in Midland.

It was the organization’s third car show in 5 years. The event was cancelled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the event was free to the public, car enthusiasts registered and paid to show off their rides and help raise money for the organization.

Feeding the Valley says every dollar raised will go back into the organization to provide the community with resources.

”It goes towards our children’s feeding program,” said Frank Sheppard. “We feed about 2,000 kids a hot afternoon meal Monday through Friday and this money goes to support those programs.”

Sheppard says they’ve seen an increase in demand for assistance since the pandemic.

He says every dollar raised today will help feed six kids in the program.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biden Administration to cancel $6 billion worth of student loan debt
NEW DETAILS: Lawsuit previously filed on Columbus officer involved in Armour Rd. shooting
High winds leave thousands without power in Alabama, Georgia
Ebony Giddens (Source: Family)
Four years after Ebony Giddens’ disappearance, her family still searching for answers
More than 250 residents without power in Muscogee County

Latest News

Young was the first Black colonel in the United states military and also a proud member of The...
Columbus proclaims March 12 as Brigadier General Charles Young Day
Anker says right now, the lack of transparency is the root of most of the city’s problems.
Columbus mayoral candidate hosts community event, addresses citizens’ concerns
Columbus organization holds annual fundraiser in support of veterans
‘Wreaths Across America’ brings mobile exhibit to Warm Springs