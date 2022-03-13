Jeremy Williams, beloved former Greenville High School football coach, dies at 50

GREENVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - The community is mourning the loss of former Greenville High School Football Coach Jeremy Williams.

His family says he died early Sunday morning at age 50. He had been battling ALS for more than a decade.

Williams played college football at the University of Memphis and coached at three high schools, including nine years as head coach at Greenville High, where he was named National High School Coach of the Year in 2010.

The coach and his family were also featured on ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” in 2010.

In 2020, plans were announced to tell Williams’ inspiring story on the big screen. Steve Camp, executive director for the planned movie, “The Jeremy Williams Story”, says the COVID-19 has delayed progress on the film, but they plan to shoot in Columbus in Spring 2023.

“Our goal was to shoot and release the film while Jeremy was still alive, and we’re saddened we were not able to make that happen, but more determined than ever to still make this movie,” said Camp.

Tributes are pouring in online for the beloved coach.

“Coach Williams played a pivotal role during the 90′s and helped the Blue Devils win the Class A State Championship in 1997. While Coach Williams was well known for his work on the football field, he was better known for the impact he had on many young men and women in our community as he served as a mentor, role model, and Christian leader. During his time at Manchester High School, he oversaw The Fellowship of Christian Students organization and worked with many local churches to help our youth become more involved.”

The family says a celebration of life is planned for April 3 at Mountain Shadows Community Church in Hamilton.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.