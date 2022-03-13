Opelika police offer safe place to buy, sell, and trade items
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are providing citizens with a safe place to meet when buying, exchanging, or selling online goods.
The public spot, located just outside of the Opelika Police Department, is well-lit and under video surveillance - giving buyers and sellers a sense of security when completing their transactions.
Authorities say this location can also be used for child custody exchanges.
Police encourage consumers to remember the following safety tips when buying/selling online:
- Research your seller and be wary of fake accounts.
- Stick to sites or apps with a good reputation.
- Meet in a public place.
- Tell someone or bring someone with you when you go.
- Test the item before paying.
- Do not mail or wire funds without having the item in your possession.
- Don’t accept cashier/certified checks or money orders - banks will cash the fraudulent checks or money order and then hold you responsible.
- Never give out financial information (bank account, social security, PayPal account, etc.).
- Do not rent or purchase sight-unseen. That amazing “deal” may not exist.
Signage was donated by OfferUp’s Law Enforcement Outreach Program - a partnership that offers law enforcement free nationwide training and dedicated investigative support.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.