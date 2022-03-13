Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Opelika police offer safe place to buy, sell, and trade items

(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are providing citizens with a safe place to meet when buying, exchanging, or selling online goods.

The public spot, located just outside of the Opelika Police Department, is well-lit and under video surveillance - giving buyers and sellers a sense of security when completing their transactions.

Authorities say this location can also be used for child custody exchanges.

Police encourage consumers to remember the following safety tips when buying/selling online:

  • Research your seller and be wary of fake accounts.
  • Stick to sites or apps with a good reputation.
  • Meet in a public place.
  • Tell someone or bring someone with you when you go.
  • Test the item before paying.
  • Do not mail or wire funds without having the item in your possession.
  • Don’t accept cashier/certified checks or money orders - banks will cash the fraudulent checks or money order and then hold you responsible.
  • Never give out financial information (bank account, social security, PayPal account, etc.).
  • Do not rent or purchase sight-unseen. That amazing “deal” may not exist.

Signage was donated by OfferUp’s Law Enforcement Outreach Program - a partnership that offers law enforcement free nationwide training and dedicated investigative support.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biden Administration to cancel $6 billion worth of student loan debt
NEW DETAILS: Lawsuit previously filed on Columbus officer involved in Armour Rd. shooting
High winds leave thousands without power in Alabama, Georgia
Officials warn that these toy guns can cause bodily harm as they appear to be real weapons.
Mother, sons charged after 2 shot with water bead guns in LaGrange
Ebony Giddens (Source: Family)
Four years after Ebony Giddens’ disappearance, her family still searching for answers

Latest News

Officials say they are looking for police officers, dispatchers, and record clerks.
Phenix City Police Dept. to hold hiring event this week
Authorities say it happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Lee Road 453 in Waverly.
7-year-old girl killed in Lee County house fire
Authorities say 22-year-old Riyod Oshay Reddick was last seen Saturday in Americus.
Americus police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted for terroristic threats
The community came together Saturday night- both physically and financially, in the fight...
2022 Columbus Crystal Ball held in support of American Cancer Society