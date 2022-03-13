Opelika police offer safe place to buy, sell, and trade items

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are providing citizens with a safe place to meet when buying, exchanging, or selling online goods.

The public spot, located just outside of the Opelika Police Department, is well-lit and under video surveillance - giving buyers and sellers a sense of security when completing their transactions.

Authorities say this location can also be used for child custody exchanges.

Police encourage consumers to remember the following safety tips when buying/selling online:

Research your seller and be wary of fake accounts.

Stick to sites or apps with a good reputation.

Meet in a public place.

Tell someone or bring someone with you when you go.

Test the item before paying.

Do not mail or wire funds without having the item in your possession.

Don’t accept cashier/certified checks or money orders - banks will cash the fraudulent checks or money order and then hold you responsible.

Never give out financial information (bank account, social security, PayPal account, etc.).

Do not rent or purchase sight-unseen. That amazing “deal” may not exist.

Signage was donated by OfferUp’s Law Enforcement Outreach Program - a partnership that offers law enforcement free nationwide training and dedicated investigative support.

