Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Phenix City Police Dept. to hold hiring event this week

Officials say they are looking for police officers, dispatchers, and record clerks.
Officials say they are looking for police officers, dispatchers, and record clerks.(Source: Phenix City Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is hosting a hiring event this week for those interested in joining the force.

It will be held on Thursday, March 17 from 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET at the Martin-Idle Hour Park Community Center on Moon Lake Drive.

Officials say they are looking for police officers, dispatchers, and record clerks.

All applicants are asked to bring the following:

  • Driver’s license
  • Social security card
  • Birth certificate
  • Copy of GED, high school diploma and/or college degree

Police applicants should wear suitable clothing and prepared for a PT test and the following:

  • 1.5-mile run in 15 minutes and 28 seconds or less
  • 22 push-ups in 60 seconds or less
  • 25 sit-ups in 60 seconds or less

All applicants should be prepared for on-site interviews.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biden Administration to cancel $6 billion worth of student loan debt
NEW DETAILS: Lawsuit previously filed on Columbus officer involved in Armour Rd. shooting
High winds leave thousands without power in Alabama, Georgia
Ebony Giddens (Source: Family)
Four years after Ebony Giddens’ disappearance, her family still searching for answers
More than 250 residents without power in Muscogee County

Latest News

Authorities say it happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Lee Road 453 in Waverly.
7-year-old girl killed in Lee County house fire
Authorities say 22-year-old Riyod Oshay Reddick was last seen Saturday in Americus.
Americus police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted for terroristic threats
The community came together Saturday night- both physically and financially, in the fight...
2022 Columbus Crystal Ball held in support of American Cancer Society
2022 Columbus Crystal Ball held in support of American Cancer Society
2022 Columbus Crystal Ball held in support of American Cancer Society