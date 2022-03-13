Phenix City Police Dept. to hold hiring event this week
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is hosting a hiring event this week for those interested in joining the force.
It will be held on Thursday, March 17 from 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET at the Martin-Idle Hour Park Community Center on Moon Lake Drive.
Officials say they are looking for police officers, dispatchers, and record clerks.
All applicants are asked to bring the following:
- Driver’s license
- Social security card
- Birth certificate
- Copy of GED, high school diploma and/or college degree
Police applicants should wear suitable clothing and prepared for a PT test and the following:
- 1.5-mile run in 15 minutes and 28 seconds or less
- 22 push-ups in 60 seconds or less
- 25 sit-ups in 60 seconds or less
All applicants should be prepared for on-site interviews.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.