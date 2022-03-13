Business Break
A Settled Sunday Forecast

Anna’s Forecast
A Settled Sunday Forecast Across the Chattahoochee Valley
A Settled Sunday Forecast Across the Chattahoochee Valley(Anna Sims)
By Anna Sims
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunny skies will warm things up quickly after a very cold start to the day with lows in the 20s for most of us. High temperatures are in the upper-50s today, but things will quickly begin to warm up for the work week. We have one more morning that you will need cold weather preps in place before things warm up for the rest of the work week. High temperatures will warm up to the mid and upper-60s for the first half of the week as showers and storms return with a disturbance on Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday, high temperatures will be back in the mid-70s as we start to feel like Spring again through the end of the extended forecast. Another batch of rain in storms moves through on Friday and Saturday with yet another disturbance while highs stay in the mid-70s. Next Sunday is the first official day of Spring and the forecast looks to be cooperating with a forecast of sunny and 75.

