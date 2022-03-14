Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2 juveniles charged after shots fired at Carver Park in Columbus

Authorities say they recovered the weapon and an undisclosed amount of marijuana belonging to...
Authorities say they recovered the weapon and an undisclosed amount of marijuana belonging to the suspects.(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two juveniles have been arrested after shots were fired at Carver Park in Columbus.

Police say the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday.

An officer found two suspects walking away from Carver Park who matched the description from the original call. Authorities say they recovered the weapon and an undisclosed amount of marijuana belonging to the suspects.

Both juveniles are charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits, possession of a pistol/firearm under 18 years of age, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biden Administration to cancel $6 billion worth of student loan debt
In 2010, he was named National High School Coach of the Year in 2010 at Greenville High, where...
Jeremy Williams, beloved former Greenville High School football coach, dies at 50
Fleming was a familiar face to viewers in the Chattahoochee Valley as he worked for many years...
Columbus broadcast veteran Al Fleming dies at 91
Authorities say it happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Lee Road 453 in Waverly.
7-year-old girl killed in Lee County house fire
Officials warn that these toy guns can cause bodily harm as they appear to be real weapons.
Mother, sons charged after 2 shot with water bead guns in LaGrange

Latest News

LaGrange police warn of fentanyl-laced pills after 2 found unconscious
Georgia State Troopers, Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges
Georgia State Troopers, Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges
The Opelika Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are seeking the public’s help...
Opelika police seeking trio suspected in theft investigation
Georgia state government’s 2023 budget promises higher pay for teachers, state employees,...
Georgia House 2023 budget raises pay and agency funding