2 juveniles charged after shots fired at Carver Park in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two juveniles have been arrested after shots were fired at Carver Park in Columbus.

Police say the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday.

An officer found two suspects walking away from Carver Park who matched the description from the original call. Authorities say they recovered the weapon and an undisclosed amount of marijuana belonging to the suspects.

Both juveniles are charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits, possession of a pistol/firearm under 18 years of age, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

