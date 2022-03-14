Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Affection from a dog is medicinal, new study says

Man's best friend may just be a doctor's best friend, too.
Man's best friend may just be a doctor's best friend, too.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study proves what dog lovers could have already told you. Man’s best friend makes them feel better.

The study published in the scientific journal, PLOS ONE, suggested that dogs may also be a doctor’s best friend.

In the research paper, Canadian doctors used therapy dogs to comfort people being treated in the emergency room for pain.

Patients who spent 10 minutes with a therapy dog in the emergency room reported less pain than those getting conventional treatment alone.

The study appears to be the first of its kind to test the use of therapy dogs in this setting.

Researchers theorize the dogs relieve anxiety and depression and offer emotional support, which may change how some patients experience pain.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biden Administration to cancel $6 billion worth of student loan debt
In 2010, he was named National High School Coach of the Year in 2010 at Greenville High, where...
Jeremy Williams, beloved former Greenville High School football coach, dies at 50
Fleming was a familiar face to viewers in the Chattahoochee Valley as he worked for many years...
Columbus broadcast veteran Al Fleming dies at 91
Authorities say it happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Lee Road 453 in Waverly.
7-year-old girl killed in Lee County house fire
Officials warn that these toy guns can cause bodily harm as they appear to be real weapons.
Mother, sons charged after 2 shot with water bead guns in LaGrange

Latest News

An agreement on the safety and security of nuclear sites in Ukraine is urgently needed, IAEA...
Atomic agency chief urges talks on nuclear safety in Ukraine
Comedian Pete Davidson is seen during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the...
Comedian Pete Davidson is going into space
Nathan Murphy, group vice president, Operations – Protein Products (left) poses with Mark...
Opelika’s Golden State Foods receives company’s top honor
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022....
Ukraine, Russia resume talks as fighting nears Kyiv