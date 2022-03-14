Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn begins Trash Amnesty program

((Source: WTVM))
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Spring cleaning is here and Auburn is ready to help you clear the clutter for free.

Trash Amnesty will take place from March 14 to April 9.

If you have any yard waste, appliances and bulky items, you can place those at the curb of your house no later than 6 A.M. on your scheduled trash day.

All items must be contained or bundled and all placed in one pile for pick-up.

Public relations specialist, Taylor McAllister, says there are certain items you cannot place out for pickup.

“So, household hazard waste, so anything like paint or like chemicals, anything that could set a fire in one of our trucks pretty much. But we do have a household hazardous waste day coming up on March 26. Which is like a drive-thru which we can take those things for you as well.” she explains.

Auburn’s Environmental Services Department wants to let residents know because of the Trash Amnesty Program, there may be a delay in their normal trash pickup.

For more information on Trash Amnesty you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biden Administration to cancel $6 billion worth of student loan debt
In 2010, he was named National High School Coach of the Year in 2010 at Greenville High, where...
Jeremy Williams, beloved former Greenville High School football coach, dies at 50
Fleming was a familiar face to viewers in the Chattahoochee Valley as he worked for many years...
Columbus broadcast veteran Al Fleming dies at 91
Authorities say it happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Lee Road 453 in Waverly.
7-year-old girl killed in Lee County house fire
The sheriff’s office says 39-year-old Tiashenna Crum has been found safe.
Authorities locate pregnant woman last seen in LaGrange

Latest News

Salem girl with special needs wins bicycle from ‘Great Bike Giveaway’
Salem girl with special needs wins bicycle from ‘Great Bike Giveaway’
Dip in oil prices cause GA and AL gas prices to drop
Republican governor candidates visit the Chattahoochee Valley
Republican gubernatorial candidates to visit the Chattahoochee Valley
Heavy police presence at corner of Amber Drive and Luna Drive
One person injured after shooting on Amber Drive and Luna Drive