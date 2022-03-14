Authorities searching for pregnant woman last seen in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who is 8-months pregnant.

Authorities say 39-year-old Tiashenna Crum was seen Saturday evening on camera with an unidentified female at Dollar General on Colquitt Street in LaGrange.

Crum is described as 5′11″ tall and weighing about 230 pounds. Deputies say she may be in a white 2004 Honda Accord with license plate RCN8846. The vehicle is missing a rear bumper and has damage to the passenger side, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office at 706-665-8681.

